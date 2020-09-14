HP Inc at Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 14, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Kanghui Ong - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, everybody, and thank you for attending the Deutsche Bank Technology conference today and tomorrow. Here with us, we have HP Inc. And HP is a manufacturer of PC and printing solutions. And with us today here at the conference, we have Kevin Frost, who is the GM of the consumer business, specifically within the Personal Systems segment of HP. I'm Jeriel Ong, the IT hardware analyst here at Deutsche Bank. And I guess, with that, let us jump right into the questions if you guys don't mind.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research AnalystAnd I'm going to start high level too as well. So I guess, starting with a bigger view of the PC TAM, I guess about a month or 2 ago, Lenovo commented on their earnings call that they expect the PC TAM to expand north of 300 million units over the next 1 to 2 years. And just for investors, you largely would anchor this against a PC TAM that's presently 260 million to 270 million units for discussion sake. I guess,