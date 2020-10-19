Oct 19, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Daniel Amir;Director of Investor Relations -



Good morning. I'm Daniel Amir, Director of Investor Relations at HP, and I'd like to welcome you to our second topic in our Investor Tech Talk Series. This series of investor updates will provide investors with focus and educational updates on HP's innovation, products and services and solutions consistent with our Advance, Disrupt and Transform business strategy. Today, we will be focused on our strategy in commercial Personal Systems as we work, learn and teach from everywhere.



With me today is Andy Rhodes, General Manager and Head of HP's Commercial Personal Systems business.



Before we begin, let me remind you that a replay of this Zoom webinar will be made available on our website shortly after the call for approximately 1 year. In the first part of the webinar today, Andy will provide a presentation; and the second part, we'll have Q&A with Andy.



As always, elements of this discussion are forward-looking and are based on our best view of the world and our business as we see them today. For a discussion of some of the