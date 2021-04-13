HP Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 13, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the HP Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Chip Bergh, Chairman of HP Board. Please go ahead, sir.



Charles Victor Bergh - HP Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone. We're glad you could join us for HP Inc.'s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The meeting is now called to order. I'm Chip Bergh, Chairman of the Board of HP. I'm joined here by Enrique Lores, HP's CEO, President and Director; and Harvey Anderson, HP's Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. The past year has truly been unprecedented in a number of ways. We, as a Board, are very pleased by the resilience, rigor and agility, demonstrated by HP to meet the needs of all of our key stakeholders, including our people, our customers, our partners and, of course, our stockholders.



But our work here is far from done. And frankly, we see significant opportunities ahead to create stockholder value. Some of these opportunities are directly tied to the accelerated tre