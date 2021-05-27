Q2 2021 HP Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Beth Howe - HP Inc. - VP & Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to HP's Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Enrique Lores, HP's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Marie Myers, HP's Chief Financial Officer.



Before handing the call over to Enrique, let me remind you that this call is being webcast. A replay of this webcast will be made available on our website shortly after the call for approximately 1 year. We posted the earnings release and the accompanying slide presentation on our Investor Relations web page at investor.hp.com.



As always, elements of this presentation are forward-looking and are based on our best view of the world an