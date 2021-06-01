HP Inc at Cowen TMT Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Jun 01, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Krish Sankar - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. This is Krish Sankar. I'm the analyst who covers HP. And we are very fortunate enough to have Alex Cho, the President of the Personal Systems segment of HP here. Thank you, Alex, very much for your time. And also just as FYI, there is a slide that is out there on forward-looking statements from HP. So in case any investors want to look at it, you can see that, and that slide is on display throughout this at this moment.



So with that, let me maybe start, Alex. Again, thank you very much for your time, and it looks like interesting time for you with both the business booming and I guess, you just closed the HyperX acquisition today. So I'm sure you're a very busy person.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystSo maybe let me just start out with the PC market, right. So how is the PC market looking today? I remember you sounded bullish on the