Q3 2021 HP Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the HP Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Beth Howe, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Beth Howe - HP Inc. - VP & Head of IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to HP's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Enrique Lores, HP's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Marie Myers, HP's Chief Financial Officer.
Before handing the call over to Enrique, let me remind you that this call is being webcast. A replay of this webcast will be made available on our website shortly after the call for approximately 1 year. We posted the earnings release and the accompanying slide presentation on our Investor Relations web page at investor.hp.com.
As always, elements of this presentation are forward-looking and are based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today. For more detailed information, please see disclaimers in the earning
