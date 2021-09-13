HP Inc at Citi Global Technology Virtual Conference Transcript

Sep 13, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

James Dickey Suva - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Research Analyst



Hello, everyone, and thank you so much for joining us here. My name's Jim Suva, the IT hardware analyst here at Citigroup Investment Research. Well, this is our tech conference, and we have over 200 technology companies hosting fireside chats and presentations this week. We're doing this virtual due to coronavirus, and we do hope our future bus tours and tech conference will be live. But until then, we're happy to come to you virtually.



A few housekeeping items. First of all, this is the fireside chat for HP Inc. Stock ticker, HPQ. Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are further described in HP's SEC filings, including HP Form 10-K and 10-Q. HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any such forward-looking statements. For more information, please visit HP's Investor Relations website at investor.hp.com.



I'll also note that there is no media and no press allowed on this. So if you're media or press, you're expected to di