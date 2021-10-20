HP Inc Securities Analyst Meeting Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Orit Keinan-Nahon -



Hello, everyone, and good afternoon. It's great to be with you all today. My name is Orit Keinan-Nahon, and I'm the new Head of Investor Relations. You might be able to tell from my accent that I am from Israel. I've been with HP for more than 15 years, most recently heading the Corporate FP&A group. I'm looking forward to getting to know all of you in the coming days and weeks.



Let me start with a formal welcome to HP 2021 Virtual Securities Analyst Meeting. Thank you for taking the time to be here with us today. Before we go to the agenda, please turn your attention to the slide for some important announcements.



As always, elements of this presentation are forward-looking and are based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today. These statements are subject to certain risk, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ. HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any such forward-looking statements. For financial information expressed on the non-GAAP basis, please refer to the slide presenta