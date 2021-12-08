Dec 08, 2021 / 06:50PM GMT

Timothy Patrick Long - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Technology Hardware & Networking Analyst



Hi. This is Tim Long here at Barclays along with George Wang on my team. Welcome to this fireside chat with HP. We're happy to have Marie Myers with us, CFO. So really looking forward to the discussion here. Before we start, I'm going to read the disclosure.



Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are further described in HP's SEC filings, including HP Form 10-K and 10-Q. HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any such forward-looking statements.



For more information, please visit HP's Investor Relations web page at investor.hp.com. Marie, thank you for having us -- coming along with us. So happy to have you. Maybe if you wanted to say a word or two, and then we'll get into Q&A here.



Marie E. Myers - HP Inc. - CFO



Sure. Well, good morning, good afternoon. It's great to be here. Tim. This is my first Barclays TMT and our one of many and