HP Inc to Acquire Plantronics Inc M&A Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Orit Keinan-Nahon - HP Inc. - VP of Finance & Head of IR



Hello, everyone. I'm Orit Keinan-Nahon, Head of Investor Relations for HP Inc., and I would like to welcome you to today's conference call. With me today are Enrique Lores, HP's President and Chief Executive Officer; Marie Myers, HP's Chief Financial Officer; and Alex Cho, HP's President of Personal Systems.



Before handing the call over to Enrique, let me remind you that this call is being webcast. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call for approximately 1 year. We posted today's press release and an accompanying slide presentation on our Investor Relations web page at