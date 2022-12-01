HP Inc at Wells Fargo TMT Summit Transcript

Dec 01, 2022 / 04:40PM GMT

Aaron Christopher Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD of IT Hardware & Networking Equipment and Senior Equity Analyst



So why don't we get started here. I'm Aaron Rakers. I'm the hardware analyst here at Wells Fargo. I'm pleased to host a discussion with Andy Rhodes, the General Manager of the peripherals business with the HPQ. So Andy, first of all, thanks for joining us.



Maybe to start just the conversation, give us a quick overview of kind of your background, your responsibilities. And then we'll dive right into some questions.



Andy Rhodes - HP Inc. - GM & Global Head of Commercial Systems



Yes, we'll use this one, and then we'll jump in. So yes, great to be here, thanks. And just a quick background on myself. I've been at HP around 4 years. Prior to this role, I was running all of the commercial PC business for HP. Actually, it's my second rotation into the company. I was with HP from '97 to 2000 in the U.K., doing sort of actually PCs back then, spent 18 years out of the company at a competitor and then came back to HP