HP Inc at UBS Global TMT Conference Transcript

Dec 06, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

David Vogt - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. My name is David Vogt, I'm the Enterprise, Hardware and Networking Analyst here at UBS. And we're excited and really, really proud to be here in New York (inaudible) conference back in New York. So thanks for coming, and those of you (inaudible), we expect to see you here next year.



So I'm happy to have Enrique Lores, the President and CEO of HP Inc. with us this morning. I think this is your first conference with us in person [since COVID] as well, so thank you again for coming.



Enrique J. Lores - HP Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Well, thank you for having me here.



David Vogt - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Before we get started, HP has asked me to read a statement. My best here. Before -- today's discussion includes forward-looking statements that involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are further described in HP's SEC filings, including HP Form 10-K and 10-Q. HP assumes no obligation