Jun 01, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

A.M. Sacconaghi - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning and welcome, everyone. I'm Toni Sacconaghi, Bernstein's IT hardware analyst. Really pleased to have HP's CEO, Enrique Lores, here with us today. I'm going to start just by reading HP's disclosure statement. Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are further described in HP's SEC filings, including HP's Form 10-K and 10-Q. HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any such forward-looking statements. For more information, please visit HP's Investor Relations web page at investor.hp.com.



One other just housekeeping item. If you would like to ask questions, you can do so. We've gone electronically, for those of you who have come to the conference over the years. You can do so by scanning the bar code in the program agenda and following instructions from there.



So without further ado, let's plunge in. So again, thank you, Enrique, for joining us today. You just reported earnings earlier this week, so a bus