HP Inc Sustainable Impact Report Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Orit Keinan-Nahon - HP Inc. - VP of Finance & Head of IR



Good morning, good afternoon, and welcome to our inaugural Sustainable Impact Report Webcast. I'm Orit Keinan-Nahon, HP's Global Head of Investor Relations. It is my great pleasure to introduce you today's presentation. This is our 22nd year publishing a sustainable impact report and we are pleased to host this webcast associated with the report. We're excited to share with you the progress made towards becoming a more sustainable and just company.



Before we go to the agenda, please turn your attention to this slide for some important announcements. As always, elements of this presentation are forward-looking and are based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ. HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any such forward-looking statements. You can review this slide in more detail on our Investor Relations web page at investor.hp.com.



Today's agenda wi