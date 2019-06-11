Jun 11, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Robert Frederick Dickerson - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Former Head of U.S. Food Research



All right. Thank you. I'd like to welcome Hormel Foods once again to our conference this year. From Hormel, we have Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Day, Executive Vice President and Head of Refrigerated Foods, with us today. Combined, they have almost 70 years of experience at Hormel Foods, and each obviously have been critical to the company's evolution. It's a global branded food company focused on protein-related products. So with that, I'll turn it over to Jim.



James P. Snee - Hormel Foods Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Thanks, Rob. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We have to always start the presentation by saying we may make some forward-looking comments, so I would ask you to reference our most recent 10-Q. As -- by way of introduction, for those of you who aren't familiar with our organization, we are a $9.5 billion sales organization for our most recent fiscal year, 2018, with