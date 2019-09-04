Sep 04, 2019 / 06:15PM GMT
Benjamin M. Theurer - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of the Mexico Equity Research & Director
All right. Welcome back, everybody. Like to introduce now next on stage, Hormel Foods, a global branded food company with over $9.5 billion in annual revenues, across 75 countries worldwide. Its brands include Skippy, SPAM, HORMEL NATURAL CHOICE, Applegate, Justin's and Wholly Guacamole, Columbus Craft Meats, Hormel BLACK LABEL Bacon and more than -- over 30 beloved brands.
In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future, Inspired People. Inspired Food., focusing on its legacy of innovation. Joining us today from Hormel are Jim Splinter, Group VP of Corporate Strategy; and Nathan Annis, Director of IR, Business Planning and Analysis.
Jim has more than 30 years of experience with Hormel Foods. He held many roles within marketing including managing the HORMEL pepperoni, SPAM and Jennie-O brands. Jim has also held many leadership roles including leading the Grocery Products division from 2010 to 2016. In his current role, Jim is resp
Hormel Foods Corp at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Transcript
