Q1 2020 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Hormel Foods First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Thursday, February 20, 2020.



I would like to turn the conference over to Nathan Annis, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Annis.



Nathan Annis - Hormel Foods Corporation - Director of IR



Good morning. Welcome to the Hormel Foods conference call for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.



We released our results this morning before the market opened, around 6:30 a.m. Eastern. If you did not receive a copy of the release, you can find it on our website at hormelfoods.com, under the Investors section.



On our call today is Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Sheehan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jim Snee will provide an overview of the Sadler's Smokehouse acquisition, a review of each segment performance for the quarter and our outlo