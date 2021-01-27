Hormel Foods Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 27, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

James P. Snee - Hormel Foods Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Good evening, and welcome to the Hormel Foods' 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I'm Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO. We would have enjoyed meeting with you in person. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are holding this meeting virtually. In attendance, are our Board of Directors and members of our leadership team. Also joining us are representatives of Ernst & Young, our independent registered public accounting firm.



The agenda as well as the rules of conduct we will follow is posted on the online meeting portal. Our Corporate Secretary, Brian Johnson, has confirmed proper notice of the meeting has been given and a quorum is present at this meeting.



Please note the legal disclosure shown on the meeting screen as some of the comments tonight may be forward-looking. I declare the polls open for voting. The polls will remain open until all items of business have been presented. The Board of Directors has elected Jana Haynes, Gary Jamieson and NadiaÂ Braaten as inspectors of elections fo