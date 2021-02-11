Feb 11, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Good morning. Welcome to the Hormel Foods conference call to announce the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the Planters snack nut portfolio from The Kraft Heinz Company. The acquisition includes the Planters, Nut-rition, Planters Cheez Balls and Corn Nuts brands.



To accompany our comments this morning, we have posted a presentation and press release to our investor website, which can be accessed directly by going to hormelfoods.com and selecting the Investors section. On our call today is Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Sheehan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jim Snee will provide an overview of the business and the strategic rationale for the acquisition. Jim Sheehan will review financial aspects