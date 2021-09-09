Sep 09, 2021 / 06:40PM GMT

Benjamin M. Theurer - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of the Mexico Equity Research & Director



Good afternoon. I'm Ben Theurer, and I'm pleased to introduce now Hormel Foods, which is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY, SPAM, Hormel, Natural Choice, Applegate, Justin's, Wholly Guacamole, Columbus Craft Meats, Hormel Black Label and its most recent addition, Planters.



Joining us today from Hormel are Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO; Jim Sheehan, Executive Vice President and CFO; as well as Jeff Frank, Vice President of Grocery Products. Jim Snee is the tenth President and Chief Executive Officer in the company's 130-year history. He joined Hormel Foods in 1989 in the meat products division, and Jim was named President and Chief Operating Officer in October of 2015, Chief Executive Officer in October '16 and elected Chairman of the Board in October 2017.



Jim Sheehan oversees all financial areas of Hormel Foods and joined Hormel back in 1978 and assumed his current r