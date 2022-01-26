Hormel Foods Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 26, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
James P. Snee - Hormel Foods Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO
Good evening, and welcome to the Hormel Foods 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I'm Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO. We would have enjoyed meeting with you in person. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are holding our meeting virtually again this year.
In attendance for this meeting are members of our Board of Directors and our leadership team. Also joining us are representatives of Ernst & Young, our independent registered public accounting firm. The agenda and the rules of conduct we will follow are posted on the online meeting portal. Our Corporate Secretary, Brian Johnson, has confirmed proper notice of the meeting has been given and a quorum is present at this meeting.
Please note the legal disclosure shown on the meeting screen as some of the comments tonight may be forward-looking. Additionally, please note the disclosure shown on the meeting screen regarding the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.
I declare the polls open for voting. The polls will r
