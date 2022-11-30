Q4 2022 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

David W. Dahlstrom - Hormel Foods Corporation - Director of IR



Good morning. Welcome to the Hormel Foods Conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. We released our results this morning before the market opened around 6:30 a.m. Eastern. If you did not receive a copy of the release, you can find it on our website at hormelfoods.com under the Investors section.



On our call today is Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jacinth Smiley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Jim will provide a review of the company's fourth quarter and full-year results and update on the company's Go Forward initiative and a perspective on fiscal 2023. Jacinth will provide detailed financial results and further commentary on the