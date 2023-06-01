Q2 2023 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the Hormel Foods Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



David W. Dahlstrom - Hormel Foods Corporation - Director of IR



Good morning. Welcome to the Hormel Foods conference call for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. We released our results this morning before the market opened, around 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time. If you did not receive a copy of the release, you can find it on our website at hormelfoods.com under the Investors section. On our call today is Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jacinth Smiley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Deanna Brady, Executive Vice President of the Retail segment.



Jim will review the company's second quarter results and give a perspective on our outlook for the balance of fiscal 2023. Jacinth will provide detailed financial results and further commentary on our outloo