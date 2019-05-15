May 15, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Michael Aaron Cherny - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director



We'll get started. Thanks, everyone. Welcome to day 2. Welcome back to day 2. I'm Michael Cherny, the healthcare tech and distribution analyst here at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. It's my pleasure to have with us Henry Schein's senior management. We have Stanley Bergman, Chairman and CEO; Steven Paladino, CFO. I think you had a couple of comments you wanted to start with, then we'll dive right into Q&A.



Stanley M. Bergman - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thanks, Mike. I've got very few words on the state of the company and rather handle specific Q&A. So Henry Schein, the largest provider of products now and related services to dentists and laboratories and physicians. We've 3 key component parts of our strategy: one is to advance the value-added service program and our market share globally in dental distribution where the widest variety of products in dentistry all under one roof, consumables, equipment, pharmaceuticals, software, and specialty products, equipment