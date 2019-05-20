Henry Schein Inc at UBS Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

May 20, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Kevin Caliendo - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst of Healthcare IT and Distribution



I guess we're ready to roll. Hi, I'm Kevin Caliendo, the health care supply chain analyst here at UBS. And we are very happy and proud to have Stanley Bergman and Steve Palodino, CEO and CFO of Henry Schein with us today.



So Stanley, I don't know if you want to say a couple of words about the company and the markets before we start off on Q&A.



Stanley M. Bergman - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Sure, Kevin. I'll be very high level because I think the Q&A is more important than anything I'd say.



So Henry Schein is the largest provider of products and related services to office space dentists, of course, and to physicians outside of the hospital, outside of the nursing home and the drugstore. Our focus is to help practitioners operate a more efficient practice, so that there practitioners can provide great clinical care. And we do everything to help the practitioners achieve that goal.



We have 3