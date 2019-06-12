Jun 12, 2019 / 06:20PM GMT

Nathan Allen Rich - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Why don't we go ahead and get started? Thank you, everyone, for coming. My name is Nathan Rich. I cover the dental stocks here at Goldman. We're very pleased to introduce Henry Schein this morning, a leading distributor of dental and medical products as well as technology and services. We're joined today by the longtime EVP and CFO, Steve Paladino. He's been with the company for over 30 years, including more than 25 as CFO.



So Steve, thank you very much for being here.



Steven Paladino - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Executive Director



Very welcome.



Nathan Allen Rich - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



The format today is all Q&A. So to the extent that you have questions during the course of the presentation, just raise your hand and we'll get a mic to you.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research D