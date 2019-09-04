Sep 04, 2019 / 01:05PM GMT

Jeffrey D. Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



All right. Good morning. Why don't we get started. My name is Jeff Johnson. I'm the Senior Medical Technology Analyst at Baird. And our next presentation this morning is from Henry Schein, a leading global distributor of dental and medical supplies.



With us today from Schein, we're very pleased to have Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stanley Bergman; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Steven Paladino.



Stanley or Steve, I'll turn it over to you if you have a few minutes -- if you want to say anything in prepared remarks. And then we'll just kind of move right into Q&A.



Stanley M. Bergman - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Jeff. So Henry Schein is the largest provider of dental products and products to the physician -- in the physician office setting. We also provide products and related services to dental laboratories to urgi centers, emergency centers, all different kinds of altern