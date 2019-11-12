Nov 12, 2019 / 04:10PM GMT

Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Good morning, everybody. My name is Erin Wright, CrÃ©dit Suisse Equity Research. I cover life sciences tools and diagnostics, which includes the dental sector as well. We're happy to have Henry Schein with us today. And with them, we have CFO, Steven Paladino with us.



And I think to kick it off -- and we're doing a fireside chat format. So please reach out, raise your hand if you do have questions. You can always e-mail me as well if you would like to submit a question. I'm happy to ask it. But to kick it off, could you give us a little bit of overview of what the most recent quarter -- kind of unpack different dynamics in the most recent quarter as well as what's implied in terms of guidance, in terms of underlying fundamental demand trends across dental in particular? Thank you.



Steven Paladino - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Executive Director



Sure. Thank you, Erin. So we just came off what we be