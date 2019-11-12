Nov 12, 2019 / 04:10PM GMT
Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst
Good morning, everybody. My name is Erin Wright, CrÃ©dit Suisse Equity Research. I cover life sciences tools and diagnostics, which includes the dental sector as well. We're happy to have Henry Schein with us today. And with them, we have CFO, Steven Paladino with us.
And I think to kick it off -- and we're doing a fireside chat format. So please reach out, raise your hand if you do have questions. You can always e-mail me as well if you would like to submit a question. I'm happy to ask it. But to kick it off, could you give us a little bit of overview of what the most recent quarter -- kind of unpack different dynamics in the most recent quarter as well as what's implied in terms of guidance, in terms of underlying fundamental demand trends across dental in particular? Thank you.
Steven Paladino - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Executive Director
Sure. Thank you, Erin. So we just came off what we be
Henry Schein Inc at Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference - Scottsdale Transcript
Nov 12, 2019 / 04:10PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...