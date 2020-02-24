Henry Schein Inc at CECP CEO Investor Forum Transcript

Feb 24, 2020 / 08:05PM GMT

Hello, everybody. You'll be hearing from Stanley Bergman, who has been the Chairman and Board CEO of Henry Schein since 1989. It's a Fortune 500 company and the world's largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners.



Stanley M. Bergman - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon. Well, I'm so excited to be here today. This is Henry Schein's passion, combining investing with social responsibility. So thank you all for being here. Thank you to the CECP team for inviting us.



Henry Schein has had a long commitment, actually, since Henry and Esther opened the store almost 90 years ago of combining business with the needs of society, our customers, our team and our suppliers. So thank you for listening to our story.



Before I continue, let me just put up the customary safe harbor provisions. And of course, the details are available on our website. So Henry Schein is the largest provider of health care products and related services to office-based health c