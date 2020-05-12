May 12, 2020 / 01:40PM GMT

Michael Aaron Cherny - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Michael Cherny. I'm the Healthcare Tech and Distribution Analyst here at BMA Securities. Welcome to our now Virtual Healthcare Conference. Sorry, we all can't be in Las Vegas, but hope you're thrilled to join us for 3 days of packed action.



Most importantly, we have the senior management team from Henry Schein. With us today, Stan Bergman, Chairman and CEO; Steve Paladino, Chief Financial Officer; and Carolynne Borders from the IR team.



Before we kick off the fireside chat, I did want to turn it over to Steve for a few opening remarks, followed by a couple of other remarks from Stan.



Steven Paladino - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you, Michael. Good morning to everyone. As we continue this conversation, I'd just like to point out that certain comments made during the conversation may include forward-looking statements. And obviously, there are risks and uncertain