Henry Schein Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Henry Schein 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



I would like to hand the meeting over to Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Henry Schein. Please, go ahead.



Stanley M. Bergman - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I'm Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Henry Schein. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the company's 25th Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is being conducted virtually via the Internet. This is, of course, our first virtual annual meeting due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



And to support the health and wellbeing of our employees, directors and stockholders, we are not holding a physical meeting this year. This meeting is being held entirely online. My thanks to all stockholders voting today whether by a proxy or in advance of the meeting or online during the virtual meeting.



I will act as Chairman of this meeting; and Michae