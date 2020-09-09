Sep 09, 2020 / 07:45PM GMT
Jeffrey D. Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
All right, guys. We are back live now. So good afternoon, everyone. I think we'll get started here. Hopefully, as many of you know on the call, my name is Jeff Johnson. I'm the Senior Medical Technology Analyst at Baird, and our next presentation this afternoon is from Henry Schein, a leading global distributor of dental and medical supply products.
With us today from Schein, we're pleased to have Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stanley Bergman; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Paladino; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Carolynne Borders.
Steve, I'll turn it over to you. I think you had a couple of things you wanted to say, and then we'll move right into Q&A.
Steven Paladino - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Executive Director
Sure. Thank you, Jeff, and good afternoon to everyone. As we begin, I just wanted to state that certain comments made during this presentation may include forwa
Sep 09, 2020 / 07:45PM GMT
