Sep 14, 2020 / 06:15PM GMT

Yih-Ming Tu - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate



Welcome back to day 1 of our MS Healthcare Conference. My name is Edmund Tu, and I'm on the Lifescience Tools and Diagnostics team here at MS. Before we begin, I would like to read our disclaimer language.



Please note that this webcast is for Morgan Stanley clients and appropriate Morgan Stanley employees only. This webcast is not for members of the press. If you are a member of the press, please disconnect and reach out separately. For more important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to our Morgan Stanley sales representative.



And with that, I'm very pleased to have the management team of Henry Schein with me today. Please allow me to introduce Stanley Bergman, Chairman and CEO; along with Steven Paladino, Executive VP and CFO.



Thank you guys for joining us today.



Before I begin, I would like to hand this off to Steven for a comment about their forward-looking st