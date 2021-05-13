Henry Schein Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Henry Schein's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to introduce Stanley Bergman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. Mr. Bergman, please go ahead.



Stanley M. Bergman - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much, operator. Good morning, everyone. I'm Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. It is indeed my great pleasure to welcome you to the company's 26th Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is being conducted virtually via the Internet. Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our employees, directors and stockholders, this meeting is being held entirely online. My thanks to all stockholders voting today, whether by proxy in advance of the meeting or online during the virtual meeting. Please note the polls are indeed open.



I will act as Chairman of this meeting; and Michael Ettinger, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Legal Affairs, Chief of Staff and S