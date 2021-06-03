Jun 03, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
Brandon Couillard - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Welcome to the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Brandon Couillard. I cover the dental space here at the firm. It is my great pleasure to have Henry Schein with us at the conference again this year. Joining us from the company, 2 gentlemen who need no introduction, but Chairman and CEO, Stanley Bergman; as well as CFO, Steven Paladino. For those of you in the audience, I believe there is an option. If you have a question, please submit it, feel free to submit it in the online portal. We'll do our best to work it into the conversation.
And I'll turn it over to Steven to make some opening disclosures and a word from Stanley, then we'll jump into Q&A. Steven?
Steven Paladino - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Executive Director
Okay. Thank you, Brandon. I'd just like to note that certain comments made during this call may include information that is forward-looking as you know, risks, uncert
Henry Schein Inc at Jefferies Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 03, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...