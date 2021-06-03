Jun 03, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Welcome to the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Brandon Couillard. I cover the dental space here at the firm. It is my great pleasure to have Henry Schein with us at the conference again this year. Joining us from the company, 2 gentlemen who need no introduction, but Chairman and CEO, Stanley Bergman; as well as CFO, Steven Paladino. For those of you in the audience, I believe there is an option. If you have a question, please submit it, feel free to submit it in the online portal. We'll do our best to work it into the conversation.



And I'll turn it over to Steven to make some opening disclosures and a word from Stanley, then we'll jump into Q&A. Steven?



Steven Paladino - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you, Brandon. I'd just like to note that certain comments made during this call may include information that is forward-looking as you know, risks, uncert