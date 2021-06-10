Jun 10, 2021 / 05:20PM GMT

Nathan Allen Rich - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Great. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Nathan Rich, and I cover the dental space here at Goldman Sachs. Thanks, everyone, for joining for this session with Henry Schein, a leading distributor of products, technology and services to both dental and medical practitioners. I'm joined for this session by Stanley Bergman, the company's Chairman and CEO; as well as Steve Paladino, the company's CFO. Steve, I believe you wanted to start with a disclosure statement first, and then we'll pass it over to Stanley to share some opening remarks. I'd also just like to remind everyone -- I think you know the drill by now. (Operator Instructions)



So with that, Steve, why don't I turn it over to you?



Steven Paladino - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you, Nathan. I'd just like to note that certain comments made during this call may include information that's forward-looking. And as people know, the risks and uncertainties involved in t