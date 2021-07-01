Jul 01, 2021 / NTS GMT

Elizabeth Hammell Anderson - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - MD & Fundamental Research Analyst



Hi, everybody. I'm Elizabeth Anderson. I'm the health care technology and distribution analyst here at Evercore. I'm very pleased this morning to be joined by Stanley Bergman, CEO of Henry Schein; Steve Paladino, CFO of Henry Schein; and Carolynne Borders from IR.



So thank you very much, guys, for joining us. Steve, I think you had a couple of things you wanted to say before we kick off.



Steven Paladino - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Executive Director



