Sep 14, 2021 / 04:50PM GMT

Jeffrey D. Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



All right. I think we are set. I didn't see the transition, but I'm assuming it happened. So good morning, good afternoon, everyone. Why don't we get started? My name is Jeff Johnson. I'm the senior medical technology at Baird. And our next presentation this morning is from Henry Schein, the largest distributor of health care products and services to office-based practitioners in North America and Europe.



With us today from Schein, we're very happy to have Chief Executive Officer, Stanley Bergman; and CFO, Steve Paladino. Stanley, I'll turn it over -- or Steve, I'm sorry, I'll turn it over to you first. I think you have some disclosures you'd like to read. And then Stanley, if there's any opening comments you'd like to make, and then we'll go straight into Q&A.



Steve, it's all yours.



Steven Paladino - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Executive Director



Okay. Great. Thank you, Jeff. Before we begin, I just like to state that c