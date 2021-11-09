Nov 09, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
Matthew Stephan Miksic - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
Great. Okay. So I think we are now live. Thanks so much, everyone, for joining us. We're very pleased to have with us today, Steven Paladino, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at Henry Schein; Graham Stanley as well, Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Financial Project Officer.
My name is Matt Miksic. I cover medical devices here at Credit Suisse. We're very pleased to have Henry Schein participating in our 30th anniversary conference. So thanks so much, gentlemen, for joining us.
Steven Paladino - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Executive Director
Very welcome, Matt.
Matthew Stephan Miksic - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
So I thought it might be relevant to just start with a brief introduction in sort of the environment, how it has been affecting you, how you've been surviving through this past
