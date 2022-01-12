Henry Schein Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 12, 2022 / 02:45PM GMT

Michael Roman Minchak - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today. My name is Michael Minchak, and I'm a member of the health care services equity research team here at JPMorgan. We're very pleased to welcome Henry Schein back to the Healthcare Conference this year. For those that may not be familiar, the company is one of the leading distributors of dental and medical products to office-based practitioners in the U.S. and globally.



So with us today, we have CEO, Stanley Bergman; as well as Graham Stanley, who heads up Investor Relations. And during the Q&A session, we'll also have CFO, Steve Paladino; and incoming CFO, Ronald South, joining us as well. So thank you all for joining us today.



Before we begin, I'm going to pass it over to Graham for the forward-looking statement, and then we'll move into the introductory remarks.



Graham Stanley - Henry Schein, Inc. - VP of IR & Strategic Finance Project Officer



Thanks, Mike, and thanks for inviting us this morning. Before we