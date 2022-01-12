Jan 12, 2022 / 02:45PM GMT
Michael Roman Minchak - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today. My name is Michael Minchak, and I'm a member of the health care services equity research team here at JPMorgan. We're very pleased to welcome Henry Schein back to the Healthcare Conference this year. For those that may not be familiar, the company is one of the leading distributors of dental and medical products to office-based practitioners in the U.S. and globally.
So with us today, we have CEO, Stanley Bergman; as well as Graham Stanley, who heads up Investor Relations. And during the Q&A session, we'll also have CFO, Steve Paladino; and incoming CFO, Ronald South, joining us as well. So thank you all for joining us today.
Before we begin, I'm going to pass it over to Graham for the forward-looking statement, and then we'll move into the introductory remarks.
Graham Stanley - Henry Schein, Inc. - VP of IR & Strategic Finance Project Officer
Thanks, Mike, and thanks for inviting us this morning. Before we
Henry Schein Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript
Jan 12, 2022 / 02:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...