Henry Schein Inc at UBS Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

May 24, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Kevin Caliendo - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst of Healthcare IT and Distribution



Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining us for day 2, the UBS Healthcare Conference. We are very proud today to have management from Henry Schein. With us is Ron South, new CFO; and Graham Stanley. That's an easy one to remember. And Graham Stanley, who's Head of IR. Thank you so much, gentlemen. Thanks for attending today.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst of Healthcare IT and DistributionRon, I want to start off. This is, I believe, your first official conference, right, meeting investors sort of this kind of venue. And you've been in the role now for a few months. Take us through sort of the process, how is it going? Is it everything you always dreamed it would be?- Henry Schein, Inc. - Senior VP & CFOWell, I think some of you may have met at some point in time, Steve Paladino. Steve was my predece