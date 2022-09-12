Sep 12, 2022 / 01:20PM GMT

Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Hi, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Erin Wright. I'm Morgan Stanley's health care services and distribution analyst. I'm pleased to have Henry Schein's CEO, Stanley Bergman, with us in person today in his first in-person conference, I think, in -- since prepandemic. And then also Ron South joining us today, the CFO.



Henry Schein is the leading distributor of dental and medical products globally. Before we get started, please note that this webcast is for Morgan Stanley's clients and appropriate Morgan Stanley employees only. The webcast is not for members of the press. If you are a member of the press, please disconnect and reach out separately. For important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



And with that, I'm going to hand it over to Ron for some more riveting disclosures, and then we'll open it up to you, Stanley. Thanks.



Stanley M. B