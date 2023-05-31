May 31, 2023 / 02:20PM GMT

Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Pleased to move forward and have Henry Schein with us this morning. I think we've got a lot of members of the team. Joining us on stage is Stanley Bergman, Chairman and CEO; as well as Ron South, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. And Stanley was just saying it's great to be back in person and it is. And great to see you guys. So I appreciate you taking the time.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research AnalystI'm going to jump right into questions. Again, if you guys have questions, go ahead and yell them outwe'll turn the floor over to you. But maybe I'll just kick things off on where you left off in the 1Q '23 earnings call, and at that time, used sort of the term consistent when we think about trends. Is that what you guys have continued to experience and let's sort of make it specific to the North