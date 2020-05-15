Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 15, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Host Hotels & Resorts. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Richard Marriott, Chairman of the Board of Host Hotels & Resorts. Mr. Marriott, the floor is yours.



Richard E. Marriott - Host Hotels & Resorts LP - Chairman of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.



Thank you and good morning to everyone. I'm Dick Marriott, and I'll be presiding over this meeting. We're hosting today's meeting through a virtual online platform for the first time. Like many other companies, we're conducting in a virtual meeting to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees and communities as we all deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to thank you all for taking the time to join us. I hope you're safe and well and that your families are safe and well as we navigate through this unprecedented time.



Before we start, I'd like to remind everybody that some of the remarks made today