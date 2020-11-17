Nov 17, 2020 / 05:15PM GMT

Arthur William Stein - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everyone. I am Bill Stein, CEO of Digital Realty and Nareit's 2020 Chair. Welcome to REITworld 2020. I want to thank all of you for attending this year's virtual event and I also want to recognize our sponsors who help make this event possible, especially our platinum sponsors, Barclays and Stifel.



This year's REITworld is taking place in the 60th anniversary year of the REIT industry. 60 years ago, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation that held the promise of making the benefits of real estate investment available to all investors, large and small. Today, that promise has been realized. Approximately 145 million Americans live in the roughly 43% of American households that own REIT stocks, directly or indirectly through mutual funds, ETFs or target-date funds.



REITs have also taken hold globally and today, 40 countries have their own REIT programs and initiatives. The 60th year of our industry's history has been a challenging one not only for our industry but also for our entire country an