Q1 2021 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Host Hotels & Resorts First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Tejal Engman, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Tejal R. Engman - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. - Former SVP of Investor Relation



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, please note that many of the comments made today are considered to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws.



As described in our filings with the SEC, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ from those expressed, and we are not obligated to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.



In addition, on today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial information such as FFO, adjusted EBITDAre, cash burn and hotel-level results. You can find this information, together with the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GA