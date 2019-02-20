Feb 20, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT
Bryan Douglass Spillane - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD of Equity Research
All right. We are pleased to have Hershey back with us again at CAGNY this year. The company has really made a multi-pronged investment to restart growth, both in terms of reshaping the portfolio and making some investments behind capabilities in their core business. With us today are our President and CEO, Michele Buck; and CFO, Patricia Little.
Before we get started, first, please join me in thanking Hershey for their longtime support of CAGNY and supporting lunch today. And also just as a housekeeping note, when the presentation here ends, rather than going to the breakout room, we'll go straight to lunch, and management will be there to take our questions. So with that, I'll turn it over to Michele.
(presentation)
Michele Gross Buck - The Hershey Company - President, CEO & Director
So thank you, Brian, and good morning to everyone. I'm Michele Buck, Chief Executive Officer of The Hershey Company, and we're glad to be back at CAGNY this year to update
