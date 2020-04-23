Q1 2020 Hershey Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Melissa Poole - The Hershey Company - VP of IR



Thank you, Melissa. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for The Hershey Company's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. We'll begin with remarks from Michele Buck, Chairman, President and CEO; and Steve Voskuil, Senior Vice President and CFO, followed by a Q&A session.



During the course of today's call, management will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance, including expectations and assumptions related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Actual results could differ materially from