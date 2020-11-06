Nov 06, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Melissa Poole - The Hershey Company - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the prerecorded discussion of the Hershey Company's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results. My name is Melissa Poole, and I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations at Hershey.



Joining me today are Hershey's Chairman and CEO, Michele Buck, and Hershey's Senior Vice President and CFO, Steve Voskuil. In addition to these remarks, we will host an analyst Q&A-only session at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on the morning of November 6. A replay of this webcast and our subsequent Q&A session will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with their corresponding transcripts.



During the course of today's discussion, management will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance, including expectations and assumptions related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a resul