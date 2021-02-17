Feb 17, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Michele Gross Buck - The Hershey Company - Chairman, President & CEO



Good afternoon. I'm Michele Buck, Chief Executive Officer of the Hershey Company, and I'm delighted to be with you here today. Before we get started, please keep in mind that as we move through our presentation, we will be making forward-looking statements. We are proud to operate from a position of strength. We are one of the few pure-play snacking companies in the marketplace. By virtue of our #1 leadership in confection, we are actually the #2 snacking company. And all of our capabilities from consumer insights around snacking, to taste science to ubiquitous distribution all are highly transferable to other consumer snacking occasions beyond confection.



We are the leader in overall confection as well as the most profitable and large part of confection, the chocolate category. We have iconic brands that are known and loved by consumers. Every time there is any kind of survey in the marketplace asking consumers their favorite and most loved brands, our brands show up.



Our business is diversified across many differen